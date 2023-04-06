(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) was called to a Dairy Queen about an attempted robbery on Wednesday, April. However, the suspect left the area before they arrived.

At around 10:05 p.m., officers were called on reports of a robbery at the Dairy Queen at 315 West Fillmore Street. According to police, just as the business was closing, a white man in his 30s wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans, and a dark mask approached the drive-thru window showing a firearm.

Police said the suspect demanded money from the employee at the window but ran away when the employee refused.

Police were already in the area for an unrelated incident and arrived on the scene within seconds of the call. CSPD officers searched the surrounding area but did not find the suspect.