(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Two suspects allegedly tried to rob a bank but didn’t get any money in the afternoon of Tuesday, May 30 according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

CSPD said on Tuesday at around 10:30 a.m. police were called to a bank in the 3700 block of Bloomington Street about an attempted bank robbery.

According to police, two men allegedly entered a bank and demanded money, but left without taking anything, and no injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing and CSPD is asking anyone with information to contact Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers at (719) 634-7867.