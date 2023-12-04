(COLORADO SPRINGS) — An ATM burglary suspect was arrested on Monday, Dec. 4 after officers pinned the stolen truck the suspect was in, preventing them from escaping custody, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

CSPD said around 9:30 a.m. on Monday, detectives with the Motor Vehicle Theft Task Force (MVT) located a stolen truck, and determined that the truck was used in the burglary of an ATM at a local bank.

CSPD said detectives conducted surveillance on the truck until they saw a suspect matching the description of one of the ATM burglary suspects get in the truck and move it to the 300 block of North Murray Boulevard, just south of East Platte Avenue.

Detectives requested assistance from the K9 unit and Tactical Enforcement Unit (TEU) in approaching the stolen truck. CSPD said the TEU moved in and blocked the truck in, pinning it in place. The driver was unable to escape the pin, and surrendered to the TEU and K9 unit without any injuries.

CSPD said the MVT found a handgun in the truck and linked the suspect to the ATM burglary. The suspect is not being identified due to an ongoing investigation, CSPD said.