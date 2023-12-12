(TRINIDAD, Colo.) —The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Trinidad Police Department (TPD) are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the theft of multiple guns from the Rocky Mountain Trading Company in December.

According to a press release from the ATF, the Rocky Mountain Trading Company on North Commercial Street in Trinidad was burglarized around 1:50 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 6. TPD originally responded, and the ATF also responded to determine how many guns were taken.

According to the ATF, a single suspect first turned off power to the business, then broke the glass of the front door with a piece of concrete. The suspect loaded seven shotguns and one rifle into a duffle bag, before leaving the area on a mountain bike.

The suspect can be seen in security footage below:

The ATF said the suspect was wearing white pants and a white hooded sweatshirt, consistent with the clothes worn by a commercial painter.

Courtesy: Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Courtesy: Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives

The ATF is offering a reward of up to $2,500, which will be matched by the National Shooting Sports Foundation for a total reward of up to $5,000. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the ATF at (888) ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477). Tips can also be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov, and through the ATF’s website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously using the Reportit app, available from both Google Play and the Apple App store, or by visiting www.reportit.com.