(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) is working with the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the theft of firearms at a store in Pueblo.

Courtesy: Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives

According to ATF, on Monday, April 17, at 3:40 a.m., Bam Bam Firearms & Sporting Goods at 2031 Columbia Drive in Pueblo was burglarized. PPD responded to the initial report, and ATF is conducting an inventory to determine the exact number of firearms stolen. ATF said there are two suspects in the burglary.

Anyone with information about this crime should contact ATF at (888) 283-8477 or Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867. Tips can also be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov, through ATF’s website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips, or at www.PuebloCrimeStoppers.com.

ATF is offering a reward of up to $2,500, which will be matched by NSSF for a total of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.