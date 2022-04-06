COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has revealed what happened Saturday night when shots were fired on Astrozon Circle.

On Saturday, April 4, at 6:03 p.m., CSPSD received a call for service regarding a shooting in the 2500 block of Astrozon Circle. Officers responded to the location and learned that a man, later identified as Estevan Pacheco, 18, had fired several shots into a home where people were inside.

According to CSPD, Pacheco knew the people inside the house. One of the people inside fired back at Pacheco, who then ran away from the scene. Some of the victim’s friends then began following Pacheco in their truck.

Minutes later, several calls for service were received in the 2400 block of Barkman Drive about another shooting. Pacheco was located by the truck associated with the victim from Astrozon Circle.

Image courtesy of Google Maps

Police say Pacheo fired his weapon at the occupants of the truck, who then used their vehicle to run Pacheco over. One occupant of the truck was seriously hurt and was admitted to a local hospital. Additional occupants sustained minor injuries from gunshot wounds.

Pacheco was also injured after being ran over.

He was taken into custody for Attempted First Degree Murder. He is being held in the El Paso County Jail on a $50,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on April 12.