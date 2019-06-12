Article 32 hearing set for Air Force sergeant accused of assault

An Article 32 hearing has been scheduled for an Air Force sergeant accused of multiple violations, including assault.

Staff Sgt. Mariano L. Jackson is assigned to the 10th Surgical Operations Squadron at the U.S. Air Force Academy. He is charged with two specifications of wrongfully failing to register a handgun and rifle in his home, one specification of threatening to injure an individual, and 10 specifications of assault against an individual.

An Article 32 hearing is similar to a civilian grand jury proceeding. It’s used to determine if probable cause exists to support the charges and specifications.