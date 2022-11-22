(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) has made two arrests in an incident on Monday, Nov. 21 in which a victim was stabbed in the Stratmoor Valley area, and a responding deputy was assaulted.

EPSO said deputies responded just before 8:40 p.m. to a reported stabbing at a home in the 1200 block of Forest Road, in a neighborhood just northeast of I-25 and South Academy Boulevard.

When deputies arrived, they found several people fighting in the street. After separating and detaining the people involved, a man who was initially detained was identified as the victim of a stabbing. Members of the Security Fire Department responded and subsequently transported the stabbing victim to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The weapon used in the stabbing was found at the scene.

Another man who had been detained, 20-year-old Moises Ortiz-Ortega, was identified as the suspect. Deputies determined probable cause for Ortiz-Ortega’s arrest, and he was taken into custody and booked into the El Paso County Jail on charges of First Degree Assault, Second Degree Assault, Menacing, and other misdemeanor crimes. He was not granted bond.

Moises Ortiz-Ortega mugshot, Courtesy: EPSO

18-year-old Anjelina Palomera, who was also detained when deputies arrived, punched a deputy in the face. She was later arrested and booked into the El Paso County Jail on a felony charge of Second Degree Assault on a Peace Officer, along with other misdemeanor crimes. She was given a $10,000 bond and has since bonded out. The deputy was not seriously injured.

Anjelina Palomera mugshot, Courtesy: EPSO

EPSO asked that anyone who was a witness to this incident who is willing to provide information call the EPSO tip line at 719-520-7777.