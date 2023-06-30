Arrest warrant issued for sexually violent predator

(PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is sharing information about a sexually violent predator Friday afternoon on June 30.

Courtesy of Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office

Wesley Lucas failed to register as a sexually violent predator and is homeless. He is 5’7″, 120 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair that is balding in the front, per PCSO.

PCSO said Lucas had been registered as a sex offender in the City prior to being incarcerated in the Pueblo County Jail in April. He was released from jail on April 25, and has failed to register with law enforcement as required. A warrant has been issued for Lucas’ arrest, said PCSO.