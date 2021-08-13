ARREST: Pueblo Police make homicide arrest

PUEBLO, Colo.– Detectives from the Criminal Information Section of Pueblo Police Department arrested 20-year-old Jesus Arturo Benavidez at Pueblo Reservoir Swim Beach on Friday, Aug. 13, on the warrant of second-degree murder.

Detectives from the Crimes Against Persons unit obtained the arrest warrant after an investigation into the death by shooting of 47-year-old Roque Marquez.

Marquez was shot to death near 29th Street and Interstate 25 around 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 17.

Benavidez has been booked into the Pueblo County Jail.

To learn more about the arrest, visit the Pueblo Police Department website here.