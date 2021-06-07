Arrest papers detail investigation into death of baby found buried in Yoder yard

YODER, Colo. — A deleted Snapchat conversation helped lead to the arrest of a 19-year-old woman accused of killing her newborn and burying the girl in her backyard in January, according to an affidavit released Monday.

Amy Grace Carr, 19, is charged with first-degree murder and tampering with a deceased human body.

According to arrest papers, on the afternoon of January 23, a woman called deputies about a deceased baby found on her property on Shear Road, about 14 miles southeast of Yoder in eastern El Paso County. The caller lives on the property with Carr and two other people, according to the sheriff’s office.

When deputies arrived, they found blood on the front steps of the home and on a worn path leading to a shed, according to the affidavit. In the shed, they found blood on the floor with dirt on it, along with a shovel. In front of the shed was a piece of fabric containing what appeared to be a placenta and an umbilical cord.

There were two cars next to the shed, and between the cars, deputies found spots in the ground where someone had begun digging, according to the affidavit. In between the two cars was the infant, lying face up and covered in dirt. Deputies did not notice any signs of trauma.

The original caller told deputies her husband had found the infant and told her to come outside. When she checked the infant and could not find a pulse, she called 911.

When deputies interviewed Carr, she told them she had given birth on January 18, and the baby was stillborn. Biological samples confirmed the baby’s parentage, according to the affidavit.

Investigators said Carr “had wiped a lot of the data from her phone” going back to July, but investigators were able to view some photos and screenshots they say were relevant to the investigation.

Investigators also accessed deleted conversations from Carr’s Facebook and Snapchat accounts.

In a conversation with the baby’s father on January 17, Carr described being in labor and said she thought she was miscarrying, according to the affidavit. The next day, she wrote “It’s born” and “out side.”

Later in that conversation, Carr described taking three painkillers before the birth.

“I’m surprised it was a live and not still born,” the father responded, according to the affidavit.

“Seriously me too. And how long I had to strangle it before it even stopped breathing,” Carr responded. “Strong lil girl.”

An autopsy into the baby’s cause of death was inconclusive, according to the affidavit.

Carr’s next court appearance is set for June 15.