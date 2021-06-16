Arrest papers: Doherty basketball coach accused of sending illicit photos, kissing 16-year-old student

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Doherty High School basketball coach is facing sexual assault charges after allegedly kissing, touching, and exchanging illicit photos with a 16-year-old student, according to arrest papers released Wednesday.

George Pollard, 31, turned himself in on Sunday, after a warrant was issued for his arrest Friday. He is charged with sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust.

Pollard was head coach of the Doherty High School girls basketball team, according to police. He also worked as a paraprofessional at Mountain Ridge Middle School in District 20. Both districts placed Pollard on administrative leave when they learned of the charges against him.

According to arrest papers, the victim’s mother called police after going through the victim’s phone and finding photos and text messages she had exchanged with Pollard, who was her basketball coach.

When police searched the phone, they found 495 images exchanged between the victim and Pollard. Some of the photos showed the outline of the suspect’s genitals through his pants, while others showed the victim wearing only her underwear or a towel, according to police.

They also found a text message exchange in which Pollard said “I’m trying to give you some d,” according to the arrest papers.

In an interview, the victim told police she and Pollard had become close. They had started doing one-on-one workouts, but those progressed “and no longer became workouts,” according to police. Instead, the two hung out in the basketball office and watched basketball films, the victim told police.

The victim told police she and Pollard had begun kissing about three weeks prior. The victim and Pollard were in the basketball office, watching a basketball film on a tablet, when he kissed her for the first time, according to police.

The victim also described two incidents in which the suspect touched her genitals with his finger and tongue, according to the arrest papers.

During a pretext phone call conducted by police, Pollard admitted to touching the victim’s private parts, according to the arrest papers.

Pollard was released from jail Monday after posting $15,000 bond, according to court records. His next court appearance is set for June 21.