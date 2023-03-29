(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Three people were arrested on Tuesday, March 28 in connection to multiple stolen cars, after police say they had to pin the suspects’ car and use a chemical irritant to get them to surrender.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), as part of an extended investigation into car thefts, the Motor Vehicle Theft (MVT) unit as well as the Tactical Enforcement Unit (TEU) took three people into custody on Tuesday in the 5500 block of Travel Plaza Drive.

CSPD said detectives conducted surveillance on two stolen cars, in which sat the three suspects. The TEU pinned one of the suspect cars with their own tactical vehicles, but the suspect tried to ram out of the pin. The suspect ignored multiple commands to stop from officers, CSPD said.

Due to the suspects’ actions and refusing to comply with officers, CSPD said a chemical irritant was used to encourage the suspect to surrender. The suspect left the car after use of the irritant, CSPD said, and was taken into custody with only minor injuries.

Following the arrests, CSPD said detectives conducted interviews, clearing 17 Motor Vehicle Theft cases and leading to more stolen vehicles to be recovered in the near future.

29-year-old Jonathan Akes, 30-year-old William Basulto, and 51-year-old Katie Thomas were arrested in connection to the car thefts. CSPD said all three are “prolific motor vehicle theft suspects,” and two of them had warrants for parole violation.