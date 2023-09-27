(PUEBLO WEST, Colo.) — A 63-year-old Pueblo West man has been arrested in connection with the shooting of a teen riding an ATV in June.

According to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO), detectives investigated the shooting and determined that 63-year-old John Kosovich was responsible for shooting a teenager in the chest on Sunday, June 18.

PCSO said the teen was riding an ATV through a field with a group in the area of Platteville Boulevard and Littleton Drive in Pueblo West when the incident occurred. The victim was taken to a Denver hospital for treatment, and they continue to recover from their injuries.

Kosovich was arrested on Monday, Sept. 25 and charged with Second Degree Assault and Felony Menacing, before being booked into the Pueblo County Jail.

Courtesy: Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office

Kosovich is due in Pueblo County court on Oct. 9.