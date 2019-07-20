Arrest Made in Pueblo’s Bessemer Park Homicide

PUEBLO, Colo. — On June 23, 2019, 37-year-old Floyd Robinson was killed in a shooting in Bessemer Park.

Since then detectives with the Pueblo Police Department’s Crimes Against Person’s Section identified 24-year-old Emilio Hall as the suspect in the homicide.

The Colorado State Patrol arrested Hall in Fremont County near US Highway 50 and Colorado State Highway 69.

Hall was booked into the Pueblo County Detention Center for 1st Degree Murder.

The Pueblo Police Department wants to thank citizens of the community who aided in the case.