Arrest made in Pueblo West Walmart armed robbery

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. — A 46-year-old man was arrested Friday afternoon in connection with an armed robbery at the Walmart store in Pueblo West on Thursday night.

Pueblo County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Walmart, 78 N. McCulloch Blvd., at about 7 p.m. Thursday after an employee reported he stopped a man as he was trying to leave the store after he saw the man put several items in a bag without paying for them.

According to deputies, the employee said the suspect pushed him several times and walked out of the store. The employee followed the man to the parking lot where the suspect pulled out a knife and threatened him. The suspect then got into a blue GMC Acadia and left north on McCulloch Blvd.

Detectives were able to establish leads of a possible suspect and where he may be located. Detectives were in the area of U.S. Highway 50 and Club Manor Drive Friday afternoon when they

saw a man and a car matching the descriptions from the Walmart incident.

Detectives contacted the man, identified as William Cooke. Detectives saw a knife in Cooke’s waistband and removed it. The knife matched the description of the one used in the

Walmart incident, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Cooke, later admitted to the Walmart robbery. He was arrested for aggravated robbery, menacing and theft. He has been booked into the Pueblo County Jail. Cooke also is considered a

suspect in a stabbing in the City of Pueblo earlier this week.

“I applaud the awareness of our deputy in noticing the suspect vehicle, seeing the suspect and

apprehending him,” said Pueblo County Sheriff Kirk M. Taylor. “His alertness and

responsiveness resulted in taking a very dangerous man off the streets.”

The investigation is ongoing to determine if additional suspects are involved.