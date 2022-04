PUEBLO, Colo. — Detectives with the Pueblo Police Department Crimes Against Persons Section have arrested Raymond Apodaca in the murder of 36-year-old Victor B. Trujillo

Just before 7 p.m. on Friday, April 15, 2022, Pueblo Police were sent to the 600 block of East 3rd Street on reports of a shooting. Police arrived to find a man dead of an apparent gunshot wound.

Apodaca was arrested on charges of 1st Degree Murder with no bond.