(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) said a man has been arrested in connection to a July homicide in the Bessemer neighborhood.

According to PPD, on Thursday, Aug. 10, detectives with the Pueblo Police Department Crimes Against Persons Unit obtained an arrest warrant for 52-year-old Russell Martinez on the charge of manslaughter.

Martinez is accused of killing 56-year-old Vincent Smith in the late evening hours of Monday, July 24, after police responded to a call for a shooting at a home in the 2000 block of East Evans Avenue.

Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department

PPD said Martinez was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Pueblo County Judicial Center.