(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — A man has been arrested on Felony Second Degree Murder charges in connection to the death of Fountain Police Officer Julian Becerra, who suffered fatal injuries when he fell 40 feet from an overpass during a pursuit in February.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO), 31-year-old Devon Bobian has been arrested on murder charges after an in-depth investigation that began the night of the incident.

On Feb. 2, Officer Becerra was assisting multiple agencies in pursuing three stolen vehicle suspects out of Pueblo: 28-year-old Danisha Pacheco, 37-year-old Anthony Vallejos, and Bobian.

The three led law enforcement on a chase through Colorado Springs and Fountain, and following a PIT maneuver near Highway 85-87 and South Academy Boulevard that disabled the Hyundai Bobian was driving, Bobian jumped out of the car and tried to run from officers.

During the pursuit, Officer Becerra fell 40 feet from a bridge, ultimately suffering fatal injuries.

The Fountain Police Department (FPD) announced that Officer Becerra had passed away in the hospital on Feb. 11. He had been with FPD for four and a half years, and was assigned to the Patrol Division as a K9 Officer.

Bobian was arrested the night of the incident, but later bonded out, according to EPSO. Detectives presented the findings of their investigation to the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office in June, which resulted in Bobian being arrested again on the new charge of Second Degree Murder.

“I am incredibly proud of the hard work our Investigations Division put into this case,” said Sheriff Joe Roybal. “The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office consistently demonstrates an unwavering commitment to any investigation. Our hearts continue to go out to Officer Becerra’s family and the members of the Fountain Police Department.”

Bobian is currently being held in the Bent County Correctional Facility for a previous sentence. The standard bond amount for Second Degree Felony Murder charges is set at $50,000; however, due to Bobian’s criminal history and the severity of the new charges, bond has been set for a $2 million cash-only bond.