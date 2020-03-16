Arrest made in deadly stabbing in western Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — A woman who was stabbed last Monday died from her injuries in the hospital and the man police think is responsible was arrested.

The El Paso County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 36-year-old Elizabeth Reuse of Colorado Springs.

Her death is the 12th homicide investigation for the City of Colorado Springs in 2020. Colorado Springs Police investigated three homicides at this time last year.

On March 9 around 3 p.m. police responded to a home in the 1500 block of W. Pikes Peak Ave. in regards to a stabbing. Officers found a woman with several life-threatening injuries. Due to the nature of the injuries, detectives from CSPD’s Homicide/Assault Unit responded and assumed responsibility for the investigation.

After multiple interviews detectives arrested 24-year-old Ronald Rhoades for the charge of attempted murder in the second degree. Police learned Rhoades was in a relationship with Reuse and the incident was an act of domestic violence.

Rhoades is expected to be in court on March 26 at 8:30 a.m. His bond has not been set. He is currently in the El Paso County Jail.

Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.