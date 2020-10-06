Arrest made in deadly shooting in northwest Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a homicide from Monday morning.

Officers were called to the 4600 block of Rusina Road in reference to a shooting at approximately 11:10 a.m. When officers arrived on the scene, they located a man dead with a gunshot wound.

CSPD detectives obtained a warrant for the arrest of 28-year-old Steven Walters for the charge of Murder in the first degree. Walters was taken into custody and booked into the El Paso County Jail on Tuesday where he remains in custody.

The name of the victim will not be released until the autopsy is complete and notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.