(MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo.) — A 24-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly stabbed another man more than 15 times at the Barr Trail parking lot on Monday evening, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO).

EPSO originally received a call around 7:40 p.m. on Monday, May 22 reporting an assault at the Barr Trail parking lot.

Officers with the Manitou Springs Police Department (MSPD) responded alongside EPSO deputies, and when they arrived on the scene, law enforcement found 60-year-old Eric Snay suffering from more than 15 stab wounds to his neck, arms, and head. The suspect of the assault had run from the scene before law enforcement arrived.

Snay received immediate medical attention from the Manitou Springs Fire Department (MSFD) and was taken to the hospital where he underwent surgery. EPSO said he is expected to survive.

On the morning of Tuesday, May 23, officers with MSPD found 24-year-old Million Zimmerman while he was walking on the roadway near the 400 block of Ruxton Avenue. According to EPSO, Zimmerman matched the description given by witnesses at the scene of the assault, and Zimmerman was taken into custody.

Courtesy: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

EPSO said Zimmerman is being charged with Attempted First-Degree Murder and is currently being held on a $1 million bond.

EPSO said the investigation into the assault is ongoing.