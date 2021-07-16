Army analyst charged with sexually assaulting child in Teller County

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. — Army analyst has been charged with sexually assaulting a child in the town of Divide.

39-year-old Matthew Eldon Bostic faces 5 counts of sex assault on a child, 5 counts of sexual assault on a child less than 15-years-old with a pattern of abuse, sexual exploitation of children, internet luring of a child, and internet sexual exploitation of a child.

According to arrest papers, the victim met her abuser on an app called “Kik” and later the suspect flew to Colorado from Washington D.C. to have sex with her despite knowing she was a minor.

In February 2021, the victim went to SafePassage in Colorado Springs to report her abuse. Bostic was arrested in March. Bostic was working with the Army at Fort Meade as an intel analyst.

According to the arrest affidavit, the victim said that before she met Bostic over video chat, he asked her about her age. She said she lied but shortly later confessed how old she truly was to him. She added that he wasn’t mad at her and said “I think it’s hot” and that it was ok. Multiple times he asked her to call her daddy.

During one of the video calls, the victim said Bostic would ask to see her body. She told investigators that she needed to change into pants at the time because it was cold. Bostic allegedly asked her to change in front of him on the video call. At first, she didn’t want to but she eventually gave in. That later turned into role-playing, pretending to live together and the chat would get dirty.

The victim said Bostic would show himself touching himself on video chat. The victim stated to authorities that each call started innocently and then would get dirty. The girl thought Bostic was in his late 30’s or 40s and he had texted her his home address in Washington D.C. He later planned a trip to visit her in September of 2019.

When he visited her he allegedly had intercourse with the minor on multiple occasions, used handcuffs, did other sexual acts, and snuck into the girl’s house through her window.

In court documents, the victim remembered in a conversation that he mentioned living together but was scared they might get caught. She added that he said “as long as you don’t tell anyone” and “Even if you did, I would be more concerned you getting in trouble than me.”

Investigators found a few text messages which corroborated with the victims’ statements. The below text messages were sent after the suspect had made a visit to the victim.

Bostic is being held in the Teller County Jail on a $125,000 bond. His next court date is set for Monday at 2 p.m. for a preliminary hearing.