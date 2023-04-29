(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested an armed man who allegedly forced his way into a home demanding money, Saturday morning on April 29.

36-year-old Cordero Caples was charged with numerous felony and misdemeanor offenses, according to CSPD. Caples was transported to a Criminal Justice Center.

Shortly after 10:30 a.m., officers were called to the 300 block of Garhart Drive on reports of a home invasion. Arriving officers contacted the reporting party outside of an apartment building. Police were told the suspect, later identified as Caples, was armed with a handgun and provided with a description.

CSPD said as officers entered the building, they saw Caples walking away. The suspect then hid behind a vehicle, refusing to follow officer commands. Later, Caples “made a handgun ready” and threatened to shoot at officers, per CSPD.

Officers approached Caples who had eventually thrown down the handgun. However, the suspect remained noncompliant, which resulted in Caples getting tased, stated CSPD.

An investigation revealed that Caples had forced his way into a home demanding money from its occupants while pointing a handgun, stated CSPD.