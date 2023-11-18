(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating an armed robbery near downtown Colorado Springs on Friday, Nov. 17.

CSPD responded to a robbery just before 5 p.m. at a business on the 800 block of East Platte Avenue near South Nevada Avenue. Officers say the man entered the business displaying a gun. The suspect demanded money for the cash register and took merchandise.

He is described as a Hispanic male in his 20s and was dressed in dark clothing. The man left the scene on foot, according to police.

No one was injured and the business remained open.