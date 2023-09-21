(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Officers from the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a suspect after an armed robbery in the southeast area of Colorado Springs on Wednesday, Sept. 20.

According to CSPD, on Wednesday at around 7 p.m. officers were called to the intersection of Arlington and South Circle Drives south of East Fountain Boulevard, about a robbery with a weapon.

During the investigation, officers had probable cause to arrest a man for charges of Theft, Felony Menacing, and Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender.