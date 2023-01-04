(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a man who ran from the scene of a crash, and who witnesses said was seen carrying a gun as he ran away.

CSPD said officers responded just after 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4 to a crash at the intersection of North Academy Boulevard and North Union Boulevard, east of Austin Bluffs Open Space. One of the drivers involved in the crash ran from the scene on foot, and witnesses saw him armed with a handgun, CSPD said.

Officers were then sent in the direction of Union and Vickers Drive, where the suspect was possibly seen. A detective with the Violent Offender Fugitive Task Force searched the area and located the suspect.

CSPD said as the detective was running surveillance and waiting for tactical assistance, the suspect began approaching the detective’s patrol car and making hand movements toward his waist as if he were removing a gun. The detective also observed the suspect wearing a holster, and appearing to remove a handgun from it.

CSPD said the detective pointed his own handgun at the suspect, who ran away on foot. Tactical teams, patrol officers, and a K-9 unit searched the area, and located the suspect, identified as Ryan Hoskins.

CSPD said Hoskins is a “known offender” who has an extensive criminal history, including a First Degree Attempted Murder arrest in September of 2022. The car involved in the crash that Hoskins was driving was reported stolen out of Arapahoe County, and a “large amount of illegal narcotics” were recovered from Hoskins’ backpack, CSPD added.