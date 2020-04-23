Armed man killed by deputies in Baca County

BACA COUNTY, Colo. — An armed man was shot and killed by Baca County sheriff’s deputies Wednesday evening, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

Investigators said the shooting happened just after 5:30 p.m. in the area of County Road 20 and County Road PP. That’s about 40 miles west of the Colorado-Kansas border.

The deputies were responding to an armed suspect, according to investigators.

Investigators have not yet released any other details about the circumstances of the shooting.

No law enforcement officers were injured.

