(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man who threatened multiple people and fired shots after crashing his car in the Broadmoor Valley neighborhood on Tuesday, Aug. 23 was trying to get someone to shoot him, according to arrest papers.

Arrest documents show that 20-year-old Joel Martin had initially expressed to his father on Tuesday morning that he was having suicidal and homicidal thoughts. In response to this admission, Martin’s father took the keys from a Mercedes parked in the garage, and Martin then pointed a gun at his father over a second set of keys.

Documents state that Martin then stole three guns from his father and left in the Mercedes, driving as fast as he could in an attempt to cause a crash that would kill him. When the crash didn’t kill him, he began firing into the air in the hope that someone would shoot him.

Multiple witnesses said they saw Martin firing into the air, and when a neighbor began taking photos and videos of him on their phone, Martin allegedly fired shots in the neighbor’s direction. The neighbors described hearing the bullets “whizzing by them.”

A driver also witnessed Martin firing into the air, and assumed it was a pellet gun. When the driver told Martin to stop firing or he might hurt someone, Martin fired shots at the driver’s car, hitting it multiple times. Martin then made his way toward the golf course, and the driver went to warn people on the golf course.

Once at the golf course, Martin once again pointed the gun at the same driver, who had to shelter behind his car, before Martin pointed the gun at several resort employees, one of whom was trying to get customers inside the Pro Shop and away from danger.

One of the employees told law enforcement that Martin had advanced on him with a gun, and said “you don’t want to [expletive] with me.”

It was the employees of the resort that finally detained Martin, police said, and he was then taken into custody. Arrest papers show he was arrested on a multitude of charges:

Attempted First Degree Murder (Three counts)

Illegal Discharge of a Firearm

Felony Menacing

Prohibited Use of Weapons

Criminal Mischief

Reckless Endangerment

Reckless Driving

Duty to Report an Accident Causing Damage

Duty to Report an Accident

Driving on Roadways Laned for Traffic

The arrest papers also show that Martin either threatened or victimized 10 people in the course of this incident before he was detained at the golf course.

Martin is due in El Paso County Court on Sept. 5.