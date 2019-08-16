Argument over colleges leads to stabbing at Pueblo restaurant

Pueblo police shared these two photos from an argument that led to a stabbing at a Pueblo restaurant Thursday night.

PUEBLO, Colo. — An argument about colleges led to a fight and a stabbing at a Pueblo restaurant Thursday night, according to police.

Police said it happened around 11 p.m. at an unspecified restaurant on Highway 50 West. Police said some customers got into an argument about colleges. One man pulled a knife, prompting another to go to his car and retrieve some golf clubs.

The man went back inside, and the two men started swinging chairs at each other, according to police. The man with the golf clubs was knocked to the floor, and the man with the knife stabbed him in the head and neck.

Police said the man who was stabbed sustained serious injuries, but is expected to survive. Because he was the initial aggressor, he will face charges, according to police.

The man with the knife was arrested on assault charges.