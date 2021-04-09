April 9 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.

Christopher Ortiz, 41, is described as a Hispanic man, 5’09”, 192 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Ortiz has a no bond warrant for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender. He has a second no bond warrant for Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol.

Donovan Leal, 28, is described as a Hispanic man, 5’09”, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Leal has a no bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes Motor Vehicle Theft and Identity Theft. He has a second no bond warrant for Dangerous Drugs and a third warrant for Failure to Appear which includes Driving Under Restraint. His total bond amount is $1000.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or submit an online tip at pueblocrimestoppers.com.