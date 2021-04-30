April 30 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

Jamie Hernandez and John Salas / Courtesy Pueblo Police Department

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.

Jamie Hernandez, 37, is described as a Hispanic man, 5’11”, 170 pounds, with brown hair and
brown eyes. Hernandez has a no bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes Fraud.

John Salas, 33, is described as a Hispanic man, 5’11”, 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown
eyes. Salas has a no bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes Motor Vehicle Theft. He has
a second no bond warrant for Failure to Comply which includes Assault.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or submit an online tip at pueblocrimestoppers.com.

