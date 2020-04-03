April 3 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.

Jesse Gonzales-Carmona, 25, is described as a Hispanic male, 5’11”, 145 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Gonzales-Carmona has a no bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes Dangerous Drugs.

Luis Hernandez, 36, is described as a Hispanic male, 5’08”, 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Hernandez has a no bond warrant for Assault.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or submit an online tip at pueblocrimestoppers.com.