April 24 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.

Daniel Esquibel, 36, is described as a Hispanic male, 5’06”, 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Esquibel has two warrants for Assault, one is a no-bond, and two warrants for Dangerous Drugs. His total bond amount is $15,000.

Samuel Jaramillo, 32, is described as a Hispanic male, 5’10”, 143 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Jaramillo has a no-bond warrant for a parole violation which includes Burglary.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or submit an online tip at pueblocrimestoppers.com.