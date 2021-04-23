April 23 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

Crime
Posted: / Updated:
Bryant Hall and Jesus Moreno-Guarda / Pueblo Police Department

Bryant Hall and Jesus Moreno-Guarda / Pueblo Police Department

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.

Bryant Hall, 39, is described as a Black man, 5’09”, 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Hall has a no bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes Assault.

Jesus Moreno-Guarda, 26, is described as a Hispanic man, 5’10”, 175 pounds, with black hair and
brown eyes. Moreno-Guarda has a no bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes Stolen
Vehicle.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or submit an online tip at pueblocrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local