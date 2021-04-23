April 23 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.

Bryant Hall, 39, is described as a Black man, 5’09”, 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Hall has a no bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes Assault.

Jesus Moreno-Guarda, 26, is described as a Hispanic man, 5’10”, 175 pounds, with black hair and

brown eyes. Moreno-Guarda has a no bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes Stolen

Vehicle.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or submit an online tip at pueblocrimestoppers.com.