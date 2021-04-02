April 2 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.
Adrian Ramirez, 24, is described as a Hispanic man, 5’08”, 185 pounds, with brown hair and brown
eyes. Ramirez has a no bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes Assault.
Morina Mondragon, 27, is described as a Hispanic woman, 5’02”, 115 pounds, with brown hair and
hazel eyes. Mondragon has a no bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes Motor Vehicle
Theft. She has two warrants for Failure to Appear which includes Dangerous Drugs and Larceny.
Her total bond amount is $30,000.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or submit an online tip at pueblocrimestoppers.com.