April 2 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

Crime
Posted: / Updated:
Adrian Ramirez and Morina Mondragon / Pueblo Police Department

Adrian Ramirez and Morina Mondragon / Pueblo Police Department

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.

Adrian Ramirez, 24, is described as a Hispanic man, 5’08”, 185 pounds, with brown hair and brown
eyes. Ramirez has a no bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes Assault.

Morina Mondragon, 27, is described as a Hispanic woman, 5’02”, 115 pounds, with brown hair and
hazel eyes. Mondragon has a no bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes Motor Vehicle
Theft. She has two warrants for Failure to Appear which includes Dangerous Drugs and Larceny.
Her total bond amount is $30,000.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or submit an online tip at pueblocrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local