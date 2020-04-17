April 17 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.

Amanda Alfaris, 31, is described as a Hispanic female, 5’03”, 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Alfaris has a no bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes Assault.



Valentino Rueda, 38, is described as a Hispanic male, 5’11”, 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Rueda has a warrant for Failure to Appear which includes Dangerous Drugs and Violation of a Protection Order. His bond amount is $5,000.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or submit an online tip at pueblocrimestoppers.com.