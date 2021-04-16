April 16 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

Manuel Ruybal and Gabriel Abeytia / Pueblo Police Department

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.

Manuel Ruybal, 38, is described as a Hispanic man, 5’05”, 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Ruybal has a no bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes Burglary.

Gabriel Abeytia, 40, is described as a Hispanic man, 5’06”, 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Abeytia has a no bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes Robbery.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or submit an online tip at pueblocrimestoppers.com.

