April 10 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.

Sydney Decker, 25, is described as a White female, 5’05”, 210 pounds, with maroon hair and green eyes. Decker has a no bond warrant for Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Ricky Duran, 37, is described as a Hispanic male, 5’11”, 175 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Duran has a no bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes Kidnapping.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or submit an online tip at pueblocrimestoppers.com.