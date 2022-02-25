SAGUACHE COUNTY, Colo. — The Saguache County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is investigating an alleged homicide in the town of Villa Grove.

Around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, SCSO received a 911 call reporting a stabbing in the 34100 block of County Rd. LL57.

Deputies arrived at the home and found a dead man inside with “possible stab wounds.”

A short time later, Dustin Ferguson, 35, was taken into custody without incident. He faces charges of first degree murder and is currently being held at the Saguache County Jail without bond.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the investigation at the request of the SCSO.