(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said remains recently found in a culvert were identified as the victim of a homicide from March of 2022.

According to CSPD, on Thursday, Oct. 5 police received an anonymous tip about human remains inside a bag located in a drainage culvert near the 500 block of West Polk Street, near the intersection of West Fillmore Street and I-25.

Police responded and with the help of the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) were able to inspect the culvert. Later, detectives from the Homicide Unit and Crime Scene Investigators responded and with help from the El Paso County Coroner’s Office confirmed there were human remains discovered.

On Wednesday, Oct. 11 after an autopsy was conducted, the remains were identified as those of Daxcimo Ceja of Colorado Springs.

CSPD said Ceja had been identified as the victim of a homicide on March 30, 2022.

Daxcimo Ceja, Courtesy: Colorado Springs Police Department

During the investigation on April 5, 2022 police obtained an arrest warrant for 38-year-old Deka Simmons of Colorado Springs who was arrested on April 7, 2022.

Police said Simmons is still in police custody.

Police were able to figure out Ceja was the victim of a homicide during their investigation but were unable to find the body. While the Coroner’s Office will determine the official cause and manner of death, Ceja’s death continues to be investigated as a homicide.

CSPD said Ceja’s death was the 17th homicide in Colorado Springs in 2022.