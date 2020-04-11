Amber Alert issued for 4 Wyoming children believed to be in Colorado

AMBER Alert (left to right) | Children: Xavier Potter, Raelee Potter, Devine Peace Potter, David Villegas | Non-custodial parent: Stacia Potter-Norris | Call 911 if seen

FREMONT COUNTY, WY. — Authorities are in search of a woman, a non-custodial parent, for taking four kids from Fremont County Wyoming who could be in Colorado.

Xavier Potter – Age 14 – Brown/Brown – 5’5 and 110 lbs

Raelee Potter – Age 11- Brown/Brown – 5’0 and 120 lbs

Devine Peace Potter – Age 6 – Brown/Brown – 4’6 and 50 lbs

David Villegas – Age 5 – Brown/Brown – 4’0 and 30 lbs

Stacia Potter-Norris – Age 30 – Brown/Brown – 5’1 and 130 lbs

*AMBER ALERT* Please see below, be on the lookout, and RT. pic.twitter.com/mhxK6Z2LEb — Colorado State Patrol (@CSP_News) April 11, 2020

They were last seen Sunday, April 5, 2020, in Riverton, Wyoming. It is believed they are traveling in a 2018 grey Dodge Journey with Wyoming plate 104087.

Law Enforcement has reason to believe they are currently in Colorado. If seen, call 911.

No further information has been released at this time.