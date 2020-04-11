Amber Alert issued for 4 Wyoming children believed to be in Colorado

FREMONT COUNTY, WY. — Authorities are in search of a woman, a non-custodial parent, for taking four kids from Fremont County Wyoming who could be in Colorado.
Xavier Potter – Age 14 – Brown/Brown – 5’5 and 110 lbs
Raelee Potter – Age 11- Brown/Brown – 5’0 and 120 lbs
Devine Peace Potter – Age 6 – Brown/Brown – 4’6 and 50 lbs
David Villegas – Age 5 – Brown/Brown – 4’0 and 30 lbs
Stacia Potter-Norris – Age 30 – Brown/Brown – 5’1 and 130 lbs
They were last seen Sunday, April 5, 2020, in Riverton, Wyoming. It is believed they are traveling in a 2018 grey Dodge Journey with Wyoming plate 104087.
Law Enforcement has reason to believe they are currently in Colorado. If seen, call 911.
No further information has been released at this time.