ALERT: Pueblo police looking for woman accused of forcefully putting child in trunk

Chelsea Trujillo / Courtesy Pueblo Police Department

PUEBLO, Colo. — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a woman who they say was spotted forcefully putting a child in her car trunk on Wednesday, Aug. 5 in the afternoon.  





Police said around 2:20 p.m., they got a call about possible child abuse on North Norwood Avenue near the intersection with Highway 50. The caller said a woman was forcefully putting a 5-year-old child in the trunk of her car. 





Police identified the woman as Chelsea Trujillo, 33. Police said Trujillo and the child are currently homeless.  Trujillo and the child were last seen in a mid-2000s blue Chevrolet Malibu with no license plates.  





Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867). 


		

					

	


	


			
