ALERT: Police impersonator reported in Colorado Springs; what to do if you encounter him

COLORADO SPRINGS — Residents are urged to be on high alert after a local driver was pulled over by a man pretending to be a Colorado Springs police officer.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), around 6 p.m. Tuesday, a driver was pulled over near Falcon Highway and Highway 24 by a dark sedan with red and blue emergency lights on the dash.

The impersonator told the motorist they were speeding. When the victim offered to get their information from a nearby relative, the impersonator returned to their car and drove away.

The suspect is a white man, late 40’s – 50’s, 6’, heavy build, with dark hair with gray streaks, who was wearing a dark button up shirt, dark pants, with tennis shoes, and the name tag – Smith,

CSPD says if you are being stopped and doubt it is by an authentic police officer, contact the nonemergency number for area law enforcement to confirm the legitimacy of the stop, while keeping your hands visible and explaining you are verifying the stop.