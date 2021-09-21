ALERT: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office asks for help finding missing adult

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.– On Tuesday, Sept. 14, around 6:07 p.m., the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office center received a missing adult report for 25-year-old woman Angelita Godinez.

The individual looking for her said that she last spoke to Godinez on Sunday, Sept. 5.

Godinez was released from the El Paso County Jail on Wednesday, Sept. 8., and the individual seeking her said that her concern was due to no contact with friends or family, which is not Godinez’s normal behavior.

Courtesy of the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Godinez is described as a white or Hispanic female that is approximately 5 foot one inches, 110 pounds, brown hair and hazel eyes and has the following tattoos: right arm: lady and roses, both wrists: “Andres”, and back of neck: ribbon bow.

She was last seen wearing black shorts, light grey or white tank top with pink trim and pink/brown sandals. It is believed she may be in the Denver area, possibly near Dakota Street.



If anyone has information as to her whereabouts or if anyone has seen her, please contact the Sheriff’s Office Investigations Tip line at 719-520-6666.