Alcohol suspected to be involved in crash that closed E Woodmen Road for several hours

COLORADO SPRINGS — One person was taken into custody after police suspected alcohol caused a car accident on East Woodmen Road Friday night.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, around at 9:07 p.m. Friday, a white Chevrolet Silverado was traveling westbound on East Woodmen Road approaching Duryea Dr. while a white Toyota Camry was traveling northbound on Duryea Drive approaching the intersection with East Woodmen Road.

Police said the Toyota Camry entered the intersection and began to turn westbound when the Chevrolet Silverado came through the intersection and struck the Toyota Camry on the passenger side of the vehicle.

Both vehicles came to a stop on westbound lanes of traffic on East Woodmen Road. The pickup truck rolled over during the crash.

All involved parties were transported for medical evaluation. Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash.

Kevin Burgess, 31, was taken into custody.

East Woodmen Road reopened around 1:30 Saturday morning.