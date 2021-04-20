Alamosa man convicted of possession with intent to distribute meth

ALAMOSA, Colo. — An Alamosa man has been convicted in federal court of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Denver.

Felipe Nevarez, 40, was convicted after a four-day jury trial.

Facts presented at trial established that on April 3, 2019, deputies with the Alamosa County Sheriff’s Office encountered Nevarez driving a black BMW. At the time, Nevarez had several state warrants for his arrest. He evaded law enforcement, reversing the BMW at top speed down a rural driveway, according to prosecutors. Nevarez got out of the car and ran into an open field. After nearly 45 minutes of searching, law enforcement found Nevarez hiding in a field within arm’s reach of a large bag of meth. Nevarez also had more than $16,000 in cash, according to prosecutors.

Nevarez will be sentenced at a later date.