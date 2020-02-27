Air Force staff sergeant facing court martial on attempted murder charges

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — An Air Force staff sergeant is facing a court martial on several charges, including attempted murder, according to the Air Force Academy.

Staff Sgt. Mariano Jackson is charged with attempted murder, failing to register firearms in his on-base home, communicating a threat, assault, and assault consummated by battery.

The Academy said Jackson is with the 10th Surgical Operations Squadron.

The court martial is set for Monday. It was originally scheduled for December 16, 2019.

