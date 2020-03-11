Air Force staff sergeant convicted of assault

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — A military court has convicted an Air Force staff sergeant of assault, according to the Air Force Academy.

Staff Sgt. Mariano Jackson was convicted of eight specifications of assault and two specifications of failing to obey a regulation by failing to register his firearms on base, according to the Academy.

He was found not guilty of one specification of attempted murder and two specifications of communicating a threat.

Jackson was sentenced to three years confinement, reduction in grade to E-1, a bad conduct discharge, and a reprimand.

Jackson was with the 10th Surgical Operations Squadron, according to the Academy.