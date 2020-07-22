Air Force Academy cadet pleads guilty to controlled substance charges

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — A U.S. Air Force Academy cadet will be discharged after he pled guilty to controlled substance charges, the Academy said Wednesday.

Cadet First Class Travis Amsbaugh pled guilty to four specifications of wrongful possession, use, and/or distribution of intoxicating substances, and 12 specifications of wrongful possession, use, and/or distribution of controlled substances.

A judge accepted the plea on Monday. Amsbaugh was sentenced to seven months confinement, forfeiture of all pay and allowances, and a reprimand.

According to a pre-trial agreement, Amsbaugh’s sentence will be reduced to six months confinement, which he will serve at the Teller County jail.

The Academy said they will initiate discharge proceedings for Amsbaugh.